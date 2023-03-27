City of Jackson hosts egg-citing Easter event for kids

JACKSON, Mich. — Looking for an egg-citing Easter event in for the family? The city of Jackson is planning a community Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. Eggs and candy will be scattered around the park and kids will have the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny and Jackson police officers and firefighters.

The event will be hosted by the Jackson Recreational Department and the Jackson Police Department's Group Violence Intervention (GVI) program. GVI previously organized the police department's Thanksgiving turkey drive for the community. "We're looking forward to providing some family fun this holiday weekend and giving kids the chance to meet the officers and firefighters who keep our community safe," said GVI Coordinator Cheryl Ragland.

The egg hunt will began at 10 a.m. with the 3 to 5 age group going first, followed by ages 6 to 8 at 11 a.m.

The event is open to all residents of the city of Jackson and will be held at Horace Blackman Park in downtown Jackson.

