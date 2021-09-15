City of Jackson hosting residential cleanup dropoff event Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson will be hosting a city cleanup event on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Department of Public Works Operations Center, 521 Water St.

This free event is open to all city residents.

City officials are asking residents to stay in their vehicles and drive through the drop off zones. Residents can enter at the intersection of Water and Morrell Streets and exit using Franklin Street.

Items accepted include yard waste like grass clippings and brush as well as household trash like boxes and furniture.

The city will not be accepting batteries, tires, kitchen garbage, paint, liquid waste, appliances that contain or have contained freon, hazardous waste, electronics and motor oil.

City staff will be checking bags to ensure there are no trash that is listed on the unaccepted items. They will also check identification that shows residents are living within the city limits before you are allowed access as this is an event funded by the city.

Freon is a non-combustible gas that is used as a refrigerant in air conditioning applications.

