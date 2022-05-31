City of Jackson honored Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage

JACKSON, Mich. — The city of Jackson held a tree dedication in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

On Tuesday, the community gathered at Elnora Moorman Plaza in the city’s south side.

Mayor Daniel Mahoney gave a speech to a small crowd dedicating May 31 to Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Daniel Mahoney giving speech at tree dedication

The city planted a cherry blossom tree at the plaza. Cherry blossom’s are important to Japanese culture.

Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage is celebrated in May. This is the first time the city of Jackson hosted a dedication for their heritage month.

