City of Jackson has a new ballot box specifically for absentee ballots

JACKSON, Mich. — If you’re using an absentee ballot to vote in the city of Jackson, don’t drop it off in the black box located outside of city hall. Use the blue box instead.

The city of Jackson has seen an increase in absentee ballot submissions in recent years due to the pandemic and a 2018 initiative that expanded absentee ballot access for Michigan voters.

The blue box is located just outside of city hall and is only used for completed absentee ballots.

The city clerk’s office used funding from the Michigan Secretary of State's Office to get and install the new drop box.

It will be open for ballot submission every election cycle from the time absentee ballots are mailed until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

There is a camera above the ballot box to ensure security as well.

All of your other city paperwork, including the absentee ballot applications, should go in the black box outside of city hall.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook