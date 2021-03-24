Menu

City of Jackson extends tax filing deadlines

Posted at 4:43 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 16:43:45-04

JACKSON, Mich — The city of Jackson is extending the due date for 2020 tax returns from April 30 to June 1.

This comes after the Internal Revenue Service extended federal tax filing due dates from April 15 to May 17.

COVID-19 is the reason for the extended timelines. According to the city of Jackson, taxpayers can defer 2020 city income tax payments until June 1 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.

Tax Document
Filing your tax return isn't always simple, and this year's process will be different for many.

This applies to all taxpayers but does not affect to any withholding taxes or first quarter estimated tax for 2021.

Taxpayers do not need to file additional forms for the extension to take effect.

