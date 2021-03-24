City of Jackson extends tax filing deadlines

JACKSON, Mich — The city of Jackson is extending the due date for 2020 tax returns from April 30 to June 1.

This comes after the Internal Revenue Service extended federal tax filing due dates from April 15 to May 17.

COVID-19 is the reason for the extended timelines. According to the city of Jackson, taxpayers can defer 2020 city income tax payments until June 1 without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed.

StoryBlocks Filing your tax return isn't always simple, and this year's process will be different for many.

This applies to all taxpayers but does not affect to any withholding taxes or first quarter estimated tax for 2021.

Taxpayers do not need to file additional forms for the extension to take effect.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook