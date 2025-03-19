City of Jackson announces special meeting after pausing metered parking plan

The City of Jackson officially announced a pause on parking meter plans after hearing input from neighbors

The plan would've begun sprouting parking meters in downtown to replace free parking

Video shows business owners discussing next steps while neighbors are split about having meters in downtown

The City of Jackson officially put the brakes on a plan to do away with free parking in favor of parking meters, for now.

On Tuesday, the city announced that the city council will hold a special meeting Wednesday March 26 at 7 p.m. after business owners and neighbors requested further discussion.

Al Millenger owns Marketplace Manna's Around the World Shop which sits on the corner of East Michigan Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.

WATCH: JACKSON MAYOR PAUSES CITY'S PARKING PLANS AFTER MEETING WITH BUSINESS OWNERS

Millenger says businesses pay a fee in order to provide free parking for customers. Eliminating that option, Millenger says, would deter people from visiting downtown shops.

"I would rather pay [downtown parking assessments] and have customers come in," Millenger said. "There's a lot of things you have to pay for if you're going to run a company and getting people through the door is one of those things."

Last week, the city council voted unanimously to get rid of free parking funded by downtown property assessments and replace it with a pay-to-park system.

WATCH: METERS TO POP UP IN DOWNTOWN JACKSON

Meters to pop up in downtown Jackson

The proposed plan would charge neighbors $2 an hour to park in downtown. Currently, the city allows drivers to park in downtown for up to two hours free of charge.

The city's proposed, but paused, plan is scheduled to go into effect July 1 depending on what happens at the special meeting.

Susan Doub, who lives in downtown, agrees with the city's plan to install meters.

"As [cities] grow [metered parking] might kind of become a necessary thing," Doub said. "Maybe this is just one of the hallmarks of growth."

Dennis Truman Parker, a neighbor in Jackson who stopped to withdraw money out of an ATM next to city hall, felt the opposite about the city's proposed plan.

"Get rid of it. Eliminate it. It's a stupid idea," Parker said. "You're coming to downtown to spend money so why should you have to spend money to spend money?"

Scott Pienta, who owns two businesses including one across the street from city hall, says it's downtown's charm and potential that keeps businesses from leaving.

Pienta says businesses are willing to foot the bill if it means consistent customers coming in.

"I could've put a business in the mall, I had the money to do it," Pienta said. "I believe downtown Jackson still has a lot to offer and there's a lot of growth yet to come."

