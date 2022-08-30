City of Hillsdale offering brush collection stemming from Monday's storms

HILLSDALE, Mich. — After Monday evening’s powerful storms, the city of Hillsdale is offering a one-time special brush collection on Wednesday due to the amount of fallen tree limbs and debris, according to the city.

Residents can start piling brush near the curb starting tomorrow. Department of Public Services will begin collecting it once they have finished taking away fallen trees and large branches.

Items should be less than eight inches in diameter and smaller than eight feet in length.

Officials ask you to not pile brush around fire hydrants or push it into the street or sidewalk.

They also ask you to not pile brush within 30 feet of an intersection and to be mindful of height to maintain clear sight lines for drivers and pedestrians.

