Churches adapt to COVID on busy Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Mich. — For a second year, churches across the country are having to adapt their plans for Easter Sunday. At Queen of the Miraculous Medal in Jackson things look a little different than normal.

"Right now everybody has to wear a mask. We're up to 250 parishioners now. We're slowly getting to our full capacity of 500. All the pews are sectioned off upstairs for social distancing and we have an overflow section for people," greeter Dennis Savageau said.

The overflow section seats 40 to 50 people. There were four televisions in the overflow room for guests to watch service.

"Everybody has been gracious and understanding. We know the situation. We're all trying to be safe and healthy," Savageau said.

Parishioners had to sign up online similar to making a restaurant reservation if they wanted to attend Easter service. Greeters would check-in people at the door so they could adhere to capacity limits.

"If you don't sign up you got to wait until somebody doesn't show up," Savageau said.

"Nobody wants to have a case of COVID-19 as a result of attending worship. Everyone is going with the rules," greeter Jerry Rice said.

