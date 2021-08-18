Candi Cane Wireless owner trying to rebuild business after weekend car crash

JACKSON, Mich. — A car crash has rallied the small business community in Jackson.

Brenda Hughes from the Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community non-profit is aching for her neighbor.

“I was in New York for a little mini vacation and I got a phone call so I thought it was just a prank,” Hughes said. “Then pictures were coming through. I cried because we put in so much work to make this little area a community where people can come and enjoy and take a breather and sit around. I put so much in it and then come back to see the building like this it hurt.”

Her office at 1003 Clinton Road sits right next door to Candi Cane Wireless. Owner Randy Lashbrook was running errands on Saturday morning when he found out something was wrong at his store.

“My phone rang saying that ADT was not communicating with my alarm system so I thought, great either my power is out or I have no internet,” Lashbrook said.

It was much bigger than that.

A car jumped the curb at the corner of Lansing Avenue and Clinton Road going around 60 miles per hour and careened into the building. Somehow the driver was able to get out of the car.

“I was pretty beside myself by the time everything was done,” Lashbrook said.

Concrete slabs and broken glass litter his store.

“It took out two computers, two desks, display cases, the light switch and everything else off the wall. Not sure how he hit the pole that high, but he did. And, ended up sideways against the back wall,” Lashbrook said.

Damages are estimated to be around $100,000. Lashbrook said he doesn't know how much insurance will cover.

“Believe it or not there were already people coming in, looking around and going ‘what can I get?’ Lashbrook said. “But, the support from the building has been phenomenal. Getting the ball rolling as fast as possible is what Brenda is making happen. The business owners here are great.”

Lashbrook is itching to get back to work and help out his customers.

“Right now I can’t help me, so I can’t help you. I got to help me first so that I can help you better later,” he said.

His neighbors supporting him during a tough time.

“Randy is a good guy,” Hughes said. “He’s got a good heart. Two years ago he helped out with my back to school event and gave some back to school backpacks. That meant a lot to me. My next step is to take it one day at a time and see what we can do as far as rebuilding it together but it takes time.”

If you are a customer at Candi Cane Wireless you can go to the Buzz Wireless locations to pay your bills and other amenities at this point.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook