Campfire and grill safety tips as dry conditions raise fire risks

Jerry Ellsworth spends nearly every weekend at his campsite at Apple Creek Campground, and cooking is one of his favorite parts of the experience.

Dry conditions increase risk when grilling and having campfires.

The Jackson Fire Department shares tips on fire safety during dry conditions.

They advise to call your local fire department when unsure of safety.

"I love cooking. It just adds to everything because you're just doing what you want to do," Ellsworth said.

Campfire and grill safety tips amid dry conditions

Whether he's firing up a grill, smoker, or campfire, Ellsworth says the reward is in the reaction.

"Any time people put the food in their mouth, they're smiling or grinning or something. So it just makes you happy," Ellsworth said.

But as more grills and campfires get going, dry conditions are raising concerns for local fire officials.

"Safety is definitely paramount," Jackson Fire Department Assistant Chief Joe Smith said.

Smith says this time of year brings an uptick in outdoor fires — and calls.

"Not only for the Jackson Fire Department, but for our surrounding communities as well," Smith said.

Smith outlined several steps people should take before lighting any open flame.

"I think the number one thing we want residents to do is to check with their local fire department to see if there's a burn ban of any means. The other thing is, we don't want anyone that's maybe grilling or doing yard work being under the toxicant of alcohol, or drugs, or anything like that. Be mindful of children around grills or that campfire. And then definitely have a water source on scene, if it is a garden hose or five-gallon buckets of water," Smith said.

Despite the risks, Smith says fire departments remain prepared around the clock.

"Always ready to go. Again, 24-hours a day, 365," Smith said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.