British Army veteran finds healing through bike repair shop that serves those in need

A simple bike has transformed Sierra Horsley's daily life, turning what used to be difficult trips to the store into easy errands around town.

Sierra Horsley received a donated bike that helps her get around town when buses aren't running.

Retired British Army veteran Terry Larkin repairs and donates bikes to people in need at Armory Bike Union.

The work helps Larkin manage his PTSD while providing transportation for those struggling with poverty.

"The bus only runs for a certain amount of time. If you needed to get places, for example, the store or something, I can use my bike now to get to that place, or go somewhere else if I needed to," Horsley said.

The bike Horsley has had for the past two months was given to her by Terry Larkin, a retired veteran from England who has spent the past 12 years at the Armory Bike Union. He repairs bikes and gives them away to those who need them.

"It started out as like a hobby shop, and I thought it could be more," Larkin said.

The bike shop where Larkin works every day with his service dog, Justice, is filled with donated wheels, pedals, chains, and frames, along with the tools to put it all together. He has been able to help people who are on parole and those struggling with poverty.

This retirement venture has helped Larkin just as much as those he serves. As a retired soldier and tradesman in the British Army, Larkin has struggled with PTSD that affected him and his way of life.

"You shut down because it gets too much. But since I've been over here and been doing this, I've learned to control it. It doesn't control me anymore," Larkin said.

For people like Horsley, the bike and Bike Union have changed her life for the better.

"This bike has been a huge impact on my life. It is a huge blessing, I could say, for this town," Horsley said.

The impact serves as a blessing for both Horsley and Larkin.

"It has changed a life, and that to me is what this bike union stands for. We can change lives," Larkin said.

