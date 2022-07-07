Bright Walls festival in Jackson almost to crowdfunding goal with just days left

JACKSON, Mich. — Bright Walls festival organizers are gearing up for its final season coming up in September, but with five days left in their crowdfunding campaign, they are coming up just short of their goal.

The fourth annual art mural festival will be holding its final season later this year in downtown Jackson.

As part of the funding, if Bright Walls can get $50,000 from the community, they will receive a matching $50,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

As of Thursday afternoon, the public has donated $49,160. Bright Walls founder and Co-Director Clay McAndrews says you can still donate even if they reach their $50,000 goal.

“It’s making a lasting impact in Jackson,” he said. “It’s a nonprofit organization run by volunteer members. We don’t make any money on it, but we know it’s making a positive difference by boosting the economy with all the foot traffic we get during the festival and beyond. The murals are going to last for a long time and foot traffic to downtown has increased simply because the murals are down here for people to come and enjoy.”

The money goes to creating new events for attendees during the festival and permanently lighting the murals.

The overall budget for the festival is $520,000, which covers the cost of the muralists’ travel and lodging as well as supplies and entertainment. They have partnered with more than 50 businesses to raise the majority of the funds.

After this season, there will be more than 70 murals painted across downtown Jackson walls from artists across the globe. Organizers say this year they will be bringing in 30 artists from around the world with events for everyone.

If you’re interested in donating to Bright Walls, click here.

The finale will be held Sept. 8 through Sept. 11.

