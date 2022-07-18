Bomb threat evacuates Jackson Walmart and Westwood Mall

JACKSON, Mich. — A reported bomb threat at a Walmart in Jackson prompted it to be evacuated as well as the Westwood Mall next to it.

According to the Blackman-Leoni Township director of Public Safety, Michael Jester, they responded to Walmart for a bomb threat at 9:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Walmart was evacuated and a bomb dog responded and cleared the building. No explosives were found, according to Jester.

Detectives determined the suspect was an employee at Walmart after he was interviewed. They believed the threat to be a hoax.

The case is being sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office for review.

As of 1:30 p.m. both the Walmart and the Westwood Mall were re-opened.

