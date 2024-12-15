Boil Water Advisory ends for the City of Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — The City of Jackson is lifting its boil water advisory for water customers in the City limits and select properties in Summit, Blackman, and Leoni townships.

Neighbors who get water from the City of Jackson can use their tap water without boiling it first.

According to the City of Jackson, recent tests show the water going to homes and businesses is safe to use.

The advisory began on Friday, Dec.13th due to a malfunction at the Water Treatment Plant.

While initial tests on Friday did not show any bacteria, an advisory was put in place following state guidelines due to the potential for impacted water quality.

Information on recommendations for flushing appliances and water lines following a Boil Water Advisory from the State of Michigan can be found here.

