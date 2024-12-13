City of Jackson issues boil water advisory for Jackson city limits and several townships

Video shows a press conference at Jackson City Hall.

The City of Jackson has issued a boil water advisory for water customers in the City Limits, and select properties in Summit, Blackman, and Leoni townships.

Director of Public Works, Mike Osborn, says that as they continue to test samples for bacteria, he's confident they will come back clear and the water may be clear to drink on Sunday.

Mike Osborn, Director of Public Works, says in press conference, "We were conducting maintenance activities and overloaded our filters. Our confluent turbidity was over 1.0 for nine minutes, and it is out of an abundance of caution that we are issuing the notice."

The City will continue to test samples for bacteria, and Osborn states that he's confident the samples will come back clear, and believes the advisory may be lifted, and the water safe to drink on Sunday.

