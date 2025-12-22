Body found in Jackson woods prompts police investigation, no public threat identified

Jackson Police are investigating after a body was found in the woods Sunday afternoon.

WATCH: Body found in Jackson woods under investigation by police

Body found in Jackson woods under investigation by police

Officers responded to the area of East High Street and Losey Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after the body was discovered, police said.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they will release more information later.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.