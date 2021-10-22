Blackman Township Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting

BLACKMAN TWP, Mich. — One person is dead after a shooting late Thursday night in Jackson County's Blackman Township and a suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Lance James Hines, is on the run .

Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety said Hines is a white man, 5 foot 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he is from Jackson and was last seen driving a gray 2012 Toyota Prius.

Robert Shrock

He is considered armed dangerous. Police warn to not approach him and call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or Detective Sergeant Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.

