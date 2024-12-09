Blackman Township homicide investigation

JACKSON, Mich — The Blackman-Leoni Township Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide.

According to their department activity log, officers responded to the 69-hundred block of Welch Lake Road in Leoni Township just before 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a homicide investigation.

We have reached out to the department for more information on the incident but have not heard back.

We will bring you the latest information when it becomes available.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook