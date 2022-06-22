JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson nonprofit People for the Parks and Trails are buying bike racks for local parks.

Two bike racks will be installed at Ella Sharp Park at the playground and mini-golf course, and a third bike rack will be installed at Betsy Butterfield Park.

They will also pay for a trash can to be installed along the MLK Equality Trail by south Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive.

Because People for the Parks and Trails is a new nonprofit, they were eligible to receive a $2,000 Communities in Action grant from the Jackson Community Foundation. That’s the money they’re using to provide the bike racks and trash can.

“We’re very thankful for these donations and inspired to see the ongoing work of People for the Parks,” Parks and Recreation Director Kelli Hoover said. “It is sometimes difficult for our department to pay for extra park features like bike racks and trash cans due to limited resources, so these small improvements will make a big difference for the community.”

The bike racks and trash can will be installed later this summer.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook