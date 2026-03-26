Beloved Westwood Mall hippo sparks joy and nostalgia across Jackson after rumors of its recent removal

A beloved hippo toy at Westwood Mall is sparking joy and nostalgia across Jackson after rumors of its removal led to a creative community trend.

Westwood Mall hippo statue has been a staple in Jackson for years

A recent rumor of its removal has started a lighthearted trend online

Jackson neighbors have fond memories and feelings of the hippo

It started with a rumor that the iconic hippo had been removed from its home at the mall. Now, with a little help from technology, the hippo has been seen all over Jackson, including at restaurants, the YMCA and window shopping.

It is a message I heard a lot when talking to people in Jackson Wednesday. The hippo is certainly etched in the minds of neighbors.

Westwood Mall hippo brings joy and nostalgia to Jackson

"I have very fond memories of the hippo," Cindy Rees said.

"I love the hippo so much. I grew up with that hippo. I’m 23 years old and that hippo has been there since the day I was born," Alex Scott said.

"I remember it when I was a child. I mean, always going to Westwood Mall and seeing the iconic hippo," Alec Herr said.

The recent attention is a trend that brings joy to residents.

"It honestly makes me happy, because I feel like it’s something that is a staple in Jackson that kind of gets forgot about sometimes," Sara Gietek said.

This shared feeling has also raised more somber questions about whether the hippo will always be there, and how people would feel if it was ever removed.

"Honestly heartbroken," Gietek said.

"That would be sad. That would be a sad day for Jackson," Rees said.

But as long as the hippo has a home in Jackson, the sense of joy and community will be there too.

"I think it’s positive. I mean I think with the things going on in the world, we need a little positivity. And it brings people joy," Herr said.

"It’s brought back a lot of those memories. And just a feel-good story," Rees said.

"Everybody can use some happy news these days," Gietek said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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