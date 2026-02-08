Annual Jackson Toy Show draws hundreds of enthusiasts and passionate collectors

The Jackson Toy Show brought together hundreds of collectors and enthusiasts at the American 1 Event Center on Saturday, marking the 22nd year of the beloved community tradition.

With over 275 vendors filling the venue, toy enthusiasts of all ages gathered to browse, buy and connect over their shared passion for collectibles.

Among the attendees was Mike Leche, who discovered his love for collecting Hot Wheels just over two years ago. The experience opened his eyes to a vibrant community he never knew existed.

"It's actually amazing. I had no idea two and a half years ago that the community for this stuff was so huge. You can meet some really good people out here," Leche said. "And most of these sellers, they started off as just what they are... collectors. And they got carried away just like everybody else does and bought way too much, and now they have to turn around and sell some of it."

The annual show serves as more than just a marketplace for toys and collectibles. For many attendees, events like these offer a reminder to pause and appreciate the simple joys found in the things around us.

