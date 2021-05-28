Annual Cascades fireworks to light up the skies Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. — Memorial Day is shaping up to be a busy weekend in Jackson County. A welcome sight after a year of events wiped out due to COVID-19.

Cascades Park, 1401 S. Brown St. will welcome back their annual fireworks show for Memorial Day. It is the first of three shows for the Summer 2021 season. Live music and concessions will begin prior to 6 p.m.

“It’s just such a tradition here in Jackson to kick off the summer each year with this fireworks show. I mean the falls have been there for 90 years or so. To have these big holiday weekend shows people are used to it, they missed it and we’re excited to be back out there doing it again,” Jackson County Parks Deputy Director Kyle Lewis said.

The fireworks show isn’t the only event taking place over Memorial Day weekend. The Cascades Falls will light up for the season starting Friday at 8 p.m. Concession stands will be available. Lewis said they only plan to reduce capacity inside the live music venue.

“We do have reduced capacity inside the fenced-in area of the falls. The park itself will be a normal-sized draw. There’s plenty of room to social distance within the park. We’ll see what we get but there’s plenty of room to social distance,” Lewis said.

The splash pad was scheduled to debut this weekend but will be delayed.

The Jackson County Veterans Council will host its parade on Memorial Day beginning at 10 a.m. The parade will start at the intersection of Jackson Street and W. Michigan Avenue where it will end at Mount Evergreen Cemetery.

Spring Arbor will have its annual Memorial Day parade down Main St. Starting Monday at 1 p.m.

