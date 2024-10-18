Andy's Place: A Jackson success story expanding not just here in our neighborhood

Andy's Place combines housing and a community approach to supporting those recovering from substance abuse disorder.

Officials broke ground Thursday on two new buildings here that will add 26 units, including accommodations for expecting mothers.

Residents like Jackson neighbor James Dean say Andy's Place is what they needed to break the cycle of addiction and turn their lives around.

Video shows groundbreaking, former resident James Dean, remarks by Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

WATCH BONUS VIDEO OF CINNAIRE CEO MARK MCDANIEL DISCUSSING THE CHALLENGE OF GETTING ANDY'S PLACE STARTED.

"This has never been done before. This is the first of its kind in the whole country."

— Mark McDaniel, CEO, Cinnaire: Community Development, about Andy's Place

A success story that could go national. I was here at Andy's Place Thursday as officials broke ground on two new buildings, hoping to be able to help more people with an innovative approach that is soon to be replicated in other cities.

James Dean was on a downward slide.

"I was a raging alcoholic," says Dean. "Just drunk everyday. That's all I cared about was drinking. Completely failing my wife and my children."

Then, treatment court referred him to Andy's Place, where he found stable housing and a community that supports recovery. He says Andy's Place turned his life around.

"I'm a homeowner. I'm a proud father and husband. My life is great today because of Andy's Place."

And now, Andy's Place is expanding: two new buildings will add 26 units to the 50 already here.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was at the groundbreaking for the new units.

He noted findings that show "people without stable housing are nine times more likely not just to continue with their addiction, but to die from opioid overdoses."

Mark McDaniel is CEO of Cinnaire — a company that specializes in community development. he says the model used at Andy's Place will soon be replicated in Southfield, Kalamazoo, and Saginaw.

MARK MCDANIEL DISCUSSES THE CHALLENGES ANDY'S PLACE FACED IN GETTING FUNDED:

Mark McDaniel, CEO of Cinnaire, discusses starting Andy's Place

McDaniel is now hoping National Opioids Settlement funds can be put to use here in Michigan — and across the country — to provide more housing like this for those on the road to recovery.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF ANDY'S PLACE HERE.

