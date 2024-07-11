"Light at the end of the tunnel," How Andy's Place is using their $3 million appropriation from the state

Video shows Andy's Place, an affordable housing complex for local addicts in recovery.

Jennifer Jeffrey, a resident of two years, shares how Andy's Place has helped turn her and her husband's lives around.

Andy's Place recently received a $3 million appropriation from the state budget, and plan on using it to expand.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"If you don't see a light at the end of the tunnel you're never going to get there, so we provide that light at the end of the tunnel," says Michael Hirst, Founder of Andy's Angels. He learned that firsthand when he lost his son, Andy, to a heroin overdose in 2010. Andy's story wasn't the only one that struck a cord with Michael, so he founded Andy's Angels to help lead addicts in the area into recovery.

Andy Hirst

"My goal all along, from the very beginning, was to create an atmosphere and a living environment for people struggling with addiction. Where everybody's doing the same thing, everybody's trying to get better," says Hirst. From that came Andy's Place, an affordable housing complex for those recovering from addiction, like Jennifer Jeffrey, "It's allowed me and my husband to completely rebuild our lives. From being homeless and having no jobs, no relationships with our kids, our families, nothing...to all of that." Jeffrey now chairs regular meetings at Andy's Place alongside her husband.

Hirst found that environment and stable housing are two keys to getting neighbors lives back on track. "We see the success of many of these people that live here today, and they never thought they'd be sober for three years in a row, let alone, living with a family (or) having jobs." Thanks to a $3 million appropriatioin from the state budget, Andy's Place will be able to add 26 more units on top of the existing 50. "It doesn't matter what your economic background is, you're going to be able to stay here. You're going to be able to get in here. You're going to be able to afford a place to live," says Hirst.

Creating a stable path for neighbors in need for years to come. "I hope in some way, I can be able to help all these new people," says Jeffrey.

"It's just a beautiful sight when you see parents being parents again and kids being kids again," shares Hirst.

