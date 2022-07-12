An inmate at the Jackson County Jail died in custody Tuesday morning

JACKSON, Mich. — A 41-year-old inmate in the Jackson County Jail died Tuesday morning in an isolation cell.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. at the Wesley Street facility.

Stephion Demeco from Michigan Center was found by deputies in an isolation cell breathing shallowly.

Deputies immediately called 9-1-1 and began CPR on the inmate, according to Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette.

Jackson City Rescue and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to the jail but were unable to revive Demeco.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined Demeco died from natural causes.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook