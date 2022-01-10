JACKSON, Mich. — An Albion man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Springport Township on Saturday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Crawford and Bangham Roads

Michigan State Police say the driver, Randall Snyder, was heading south on Crawford Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Police suspect that alcohol played a role in the crash.

