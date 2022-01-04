America's Got Talent runner-up Comedian Drew Lynch is coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — America’s Got Talent contestant Drew Lynch is coming to Jackson’s Michigan Theatre on Saturday, March 5. Lynch was on the 2015 season of the talent show, finishing in second place.

Lynch has appeared on IFC’s Maron and Conan, garnering more than 2 million YouTube subscribers and 108 million views.

The Indianapolis native grew up in Las Vegas and lives in Los Angeles with his dog Stella according to a release.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with Lynch performing at 9 p.m. The opening act has not been announced.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan 7 at 10 a.m.

Tickets range from $25 to $45 plus fees.

