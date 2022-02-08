Watch
Alro Steel founder Al Glick dies at 95

Alro Steel
Al Glick, founder, CEO and Chairman of Alro Steel passes away.<br/><br/>
Al Glick, Alro Steele
Posted at 6:13 PM, Feb 08, 2022
JACKSON, Mich. — Alro Steel founder and Michigan businessman Al Glick has died. The announcment was made Feb. 8 on the company's Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Al Glick, our beloved and respected founder, CEO, and Chairman of Alro Steel."

Glick was 95.

"Al has been the leader of Alro Steel, the company he co-founded with his brother Robert, since June 1, 1948."

Glick will be remembered for his unmatched love for his family and the University of Michigan. "He will be remembered for the company he has built, his passion for customer service, and the belief that teamwork is the key to the ongoing success of our company."

Glick leaves behind a vibrant company with a culture built on teamwork, integrity, honesty, and loyalty.

