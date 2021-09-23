Alleged shooter who killed an 18-year-old woman near Keyes Log Cabin has turned himself in

JACKSON, Mich. — Ke’Juan Watts has turned himself into police custody Thursday morning in connection to the Wednesday, Aug. 25 shooting near the intersection of Fourth and Franklin.

Watts had a two count felony warrant for homicide-open murder and felony firearm.

On the morning of Aug. 25 Jackson police officers were dispatched to the area just before 11:30 a.m.

18-year-old Sha’Nya Coleman-Young was found in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Trax. She was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where she died.

Two 17-year-old boys suffered gunshot wounds but recovered.

Police believe six people in the Trax met up with another group in a Nissan Maxima in a parking lot near Keyes Log Cabin Party Store.

Police said there was a dispute, the Maxima drove off. Police believe Watts fired shots at the Trax hitting three people.

Watts is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook