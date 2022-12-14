After starts and stops, proposed downtown Jackson social district appears to be back on

JACKSON, Mich. — After hitting the pause button on a proposed social district in downtown Jackson, the City Council approved it in their latest meeting.

Eight bars and restaurants in the downtown area are participating in the plan, which will allow people to get alcoholic beverages and enjoy them in open spaces of downtown.

The original idea was born in early 2021 as other communities across the state enacted social districts as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic to allow people to social distance while supporting local businesses.

The district was supposed to launch in the summer of 2021, but only a handful of places signed on.

The district is set to begin in the spring of 2023, according to officials.

Here is a list of businesses who have decided to participate:

Veritas

Grand River Brewery

Crazy Cowboy

Dirty Bird

Nite Lite

Junkyard Dog

Axe Play

Town Bar

