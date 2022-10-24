After more than 40 years, Jackson's House of Taco is closing

JACKSON, Mich. — House of Taco has been a local staple of Jackson cuisine since 1979. For more than 40 years, people have come in to enjoy a homemade wet burrito or tacos. On Saturday, owner Chuck Minix will welcome customers in for the last time.

Minix got into business with his mom and dad at the age of 19 taking over the restaurant after his aunt and uncle owned it for a year. He fully took it over in 1981.

“I didn’t really want to work for anybody,” he said. “I wanted to be my own boss, and if I made it a success, it was me that made the success. Not somebody else.”

It turned into a generational family business. He worked with his wife Lesley, their daughters Kristin and Carley, even their granddaughter Baylee, along with countless staff.

Chuck Minix A young Chuck Minix with his parents in 1979

“I got to work with my father for some of those years. My father-in-law, be it maybe not just this restaurant, but in the restaurant business and my family,” he said. “It gave us something to talk about. It gave us something to cry about. Just all the memories are pretty much positive.”

But, after 43 years of grinding away, making their own recipes, salsas and mixes, it’s time for a new chapter.

“It was a tough decision. Should I, shouldn’t I? Your mind’s one day thinking yes. One day you’re thinking no,” he said. “Then you see customers, and you just go back and forth and finally a decision was made.”

Dan Alger has been coming to House of Taco for at least 30 years. When he heard they were closing –

“Had to get one more. He’s a great guy. He’s been great to the community. Fabulous,” he said.

Becky Omans has been working with Minix for 25 years. She is sad Minix is retiring but says he deserves it.

“The bosses were awesome to work for. It’s family. His dedication to his business, a lot of things he’s done for customers and just getting to meet people. He’s done a lot. Not just customers. Employees. Everybody,” she said.

After he announced they were closing, the community support surpassed his expectations. Coming from all over the state and even as far away as Indianapolis.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Lunch rush at House of Taco

“It’s unbelievable. In my wildest dreams I never thought it would be what it is,” Minix said. “I mean, there’s people that’s been in here this past week numerous times.”

House of Taco, located at 2400 Page Ave., will be open Tuesday through Friday, and Saturday they’ll host a customer appreciation day from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“I would like to thank all the customers for 43 years of great loyalty. We couldn’t have done it without them. I’d like to thank all the staff we’ve had over the years, especially the ones that have been here for the last bunch of years,” he said.

Up next for Chuck? He says spending more time with his wife and grandkids, a little more golf and lots of traveling.

