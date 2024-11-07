After chase, police say to look out for pipe bombs

Police say there's still one possible risk to the public in the wake of a police chase and shoot-out Wednesday in Jackson: PIPE BOMBS.

Pipe bombs were found in the suspect's vehicle and may have been thrown from it during the chase.

Police say not to pick up anything that looks like the objects in the above photo, and to call 911 if found.

WATCH VIDEO for a recap of Wednesday's police chase and shoot-out, including details from police about how it all started and ended.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thanks to information provided by police, we now know what led to Wednesday's chase and shoot-out on Jackson's East Side, what happened during the chase, and what risk there may still be to the public.

The risk is this: police say pipe bombs were found in the suspect's vehicle and may have been thrown from it during the chase. Explosions were reported along with gunfire during the chase. Police say if you see an object like this, do not approach it and call 911.

Here's how police say it all started: Lenawee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a neighborhood near Onsted about a quarter after 4 pm to investigate a fight between two brothers. Deputies say one of the brothers pulled a gun and shot the other in the hand.

According to the Sheriff, the suspect had departed the scene by the time deputies arrived. His vehicle — a maroon van — was tracked moving into Jackson County, and officials in Lenawee contacted Jackson's Central Dispatch to let police know. Jackson Police say they located the van on Cooper Street, then began a coordinated effort with Jackson County Sheriff's deputies to apprehend the suspect.

Police say when approached, the suspect drove away at high speed and started shooting at police chasing the vehicle.

During the chase, police say a sergeant from the Jackson Police Department was shot and injured here at Van Dorn and Elizabeth Street…the bullet going through his arm and into his body. He was taken to the hospital and reported to be in good condition.

As police converged on the suspect around East and Washington Avenues, they say shots were exchanged. According to police, the suspect was shot and transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police at 517-322-1907.

SEE WEDNESDAY'S COVERAGE OF THE POLICE CHASE AND SHOOT-OUT HERE.

