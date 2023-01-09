A woman in Jackson County dies after a car crash on Friday

JACKSON, Mich. — A 35-year-old Jackson County woman is dead after a single vehicle accident.

It happened Friday at 1:15 p.m. in Waterloo Township. The woman was traveling eastbound on Seymour Road and lost control on a curve near Willis Road. She died on scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

