A woman in Jackson County dies after a car crash on Friday

JACKSON, Mich. — A 35-year-old Jackson County woman is dead after a single vehicle accident.
It happened Friday at 1:15 p.m. in Waterloo Township. The woman was traveling eastbound on Seymour Road and lost control on a curve near Willis Road. She died on scene.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.
