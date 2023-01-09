Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

A woman in Jackson County dies after a car crash on Friday

Police sirens
KRIS file photo.
police lights
Police sirens
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 13:03:35-05

JACKSON, Mich. — A 35-year-old Jackson County woman is dead after a single vehicle accident.

It happened Friday at 1:15 p.m. in Waterloo Township. The woman was traveling eastbound on Seymour Road and lost control on a curve near Willis Road. She died on scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter