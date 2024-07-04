A Subdued Holiday in Hillsdale as Neighbors Mourn Fallen Deputy

A subdued Fourth of July in Hillsdale the day after fallen Deputy William Butler Jr. was laid to rest.

A candlelight vigil is planned Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office (in case of inclement weather: at the Dawn Theater).

Video shows Baw Beese Lake, Wednesday's funeral procession, tributes to Deputy Butler.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

While today has been full of celebrations across our nation, it is still a time of mourning in Hillsdale County, where festivities were subdued.

The weather in Hillsdale seemed to reflect the spirit of the day after fallen Deputy William Butler was laid to rest: an overcast, almost gloomy Fourth of July here on Baw Beese Lake.

Attempts at a return to normalcy after the tragedy that unfolded last week.

With Wenesday’s stirring public commemoration and the painful loss not only of a police officer, but a dear friend and neighbor still weighing on their hearts, it will be a while before Hillsdale neighbors feel festive again.

An extension of commemorations of William Butler’s life and a show of support is planned tonight here at the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office…in the form of a candlelight vigil at 8 pm.

Participants are asked to bring a candle and a flower as a final tribute.

HILLSDALE NEIGHBORS REFLECT ON WILLIAM "BILL" BUTLER, JR.'S LIFE.

