A night-long battle with snow, wind, and ice in Jackson

Night-time snow, wind, and ice all made clearing Jackson neighborhood roads, sidewalks, and parking lots a challenge.

Crews worked all Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, plowing, sanding, and salting.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It was glorious. Absolutely glorious. 100% successful," says Reed Martindal of EPM Professional Grounds Services.

Neighborhood road crews tell me snow, wind, and ice kept them busy all night long. I caught up with two plow operators I talked to Wednesday after a busy night.

The snow began late Wednesday evening — and then it started to accumulate.

Martindale says his crew started at 10:30.

First on their to-do list: "Start clearing our apartment complexes, to keep it safe....and then, once the stores started to close, we brought in our heavy equipment to start clearing our large parking lots."

Martindale says crews work while it's still snowing to prevent too much accumulation. The big push comes once it stops. Downtown Jackson, Jackson Crossing mall…even then: "The wind didn't stop, so we had drifts that we had to fight against all night."

I talked with both Martindale and Darrion Weller of Street Sweepers Allpurpose Property Care on Wednesday before the snow.

I checked back in with them as their work continued Thursday.

By morning, I saw crews were out everywhere I drove. By mid-day, things were looking better…and the graveyard shift was finally ending.

"I ain't took one break or stopped yet," said Weller when I met him around mid-day Thursday. He told me his team started just after midnight…and worked through the morning.

"I got 84 units here, and then I did 12 of my other commercial spots this morning," he said.

About that new "snowrator" he showed me Wednesday?

Snow plowers hoping for snowy winter

"Yeah, my guys, they've been using it all day. They love it," he said.

