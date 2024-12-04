Who's praying for snow in Jackson?

Snow days are the kind of days snow plow drivers look forward to.

With snow in the forecast, snow plow drivers are gearing up.

WATCH THE VIDEO to see how one neighborhood plow operator is preparing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Snow storms can mean busy days for plow truck drivers. I talked to one in our neighborhood who is hoping for a snowy winter.

Darrion Weller owns Street Sweepers Allpurpose Property Care. I met him Wednesday afternoon as he was getting ready for tonight's weather.

"Feel the wind?" I asked him as an afternoon gust blew straight into us.

"Yep. It's coming."

"Look at that. It's kicking up," as some leaves flew by.

"Yep. Hopefully, it's coming," said Weller.

Weller gets most of his business doing lawn care for business clients during the warmer months.

But now Weller is gearing up for winter.

"I've got a salt spreader in the back of the truck," he says. "I've got a salt spreader in the back of the trailer…I'm going to be running two trucks this year. It'll be something new for us."

And a new "snowrator" with a plow.

Weller says he and his three workers spent the day testing the equipment, preparing for a night that could be…a good one for them!

Get our latest Fox 47 News WEATHER ALERTS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook