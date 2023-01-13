A Jackson man is in custody after five mile police chase that put Springport Schools on lockdown Thursday

SPRINGPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Springport Middle School was under lockdown Thursday after a man was yelling at staff members entering the school from the parking lot.

It happened just before 9 a.m.

Springport Township Police officers made contact with a 39-year-old Jackson man in the parking lot. He then fled from the scene in a tan colored 2005 Chevy Malibu.

After a five mile chase, the pursuit ended when the subject pulled into a private residence in the 12000 block of Springport Road. He refused to comply. Officers broke out the driver side window of the vehicle. He continued to resist and had to be tased, according to police.

An assisting deputy was injured in the altercation but has since been treated and released.

Officers located a large caliber ammunition within “immediate arms-reach” of the driver but did not locate any weapons. They ordered an additional lockdown of Springport Schools until they could conduct a search on school grounds for possible hidden weapons.

The driver had removed his license plate from the vehicle prior to entering school property and located it in the trunk of the car.

The man was not cooperative during interviews according to police. They don’t know what his intentions at the school were at the time of this publication.

He is awaiting arraignment on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing officers causing injury and felon in possession of ammunition.

Police say the subject had ties to the Springport area.

No weapons were located on property. A gun and bomb-sniffing K-9 from Calhoun County was brought in for additional searches in the area of the schools.

They were assisted by the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff, Michigan State Police, Spring Arbor Township Police, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Ambulance and the Springport/Clarence Township Fire Department.

