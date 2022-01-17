A Jackson County deputy was facing discipline for violating department policies, then he retired

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reed, who was under investigation for shooting someone while on duty last October, retired last week after the internal investigation determined he had violated department policies.

Reed was facing discipline, possibly termination.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette asked the Michigan State Police to conduct a criminal investigation after Reed shot and injured someone while on duty at 2535 Spring Arbor Rd. in Jackson on Oct. 15.

That investigation is now complete and Jackson County prosecutors will determine if Reed will face any criminal charges.

The department's internal investigation that followed was, according to Schuette, a "highly involved examination of the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident...done for the purpose of evaluating whether or not a deputy acted in accordance with policies, procedures, rules and regulations of the sheriff's office."

On Wednesday, it was determined that Reed violated department policies that regulate conduct by deputies when handling "highly charged and tense" situations.

Reed retired prior to the Thursday meeting where he was facing discipline up to termination. As a result, the internal investigation into this matter is closed.

Reed declined to comment on the situation.

