JONESVILLE, Mich. — A Hillsdale County girl has been charged with making a threat of terrorism based on comments at Jonesville High School.

Jonesville Department of Public Safety Chief Kurt Etter said the incident started during an interaction between the suspect and other students on Monday of last week.

Police say the girl made additional violent threats the following day and was later taken into custody.

“One student actually gave me a written statement saying, ‘Yes, the individual we arrested threatened to shoot up the school,” Etter said.

Jonesville Community Schools Superintendent Eric Weatherwax contacted Etter on Friday.

A charging document was authorized on Monday.

Etter says there is no current threat to any other students.

“Nobody has made any comments of that type of nature besides the student that was arrested. We feel very confident the school has done an excellent job in preparing for this kind of activity,” Etter said.

He said that this was not a copycat threat following the school shooting at at Oxford High School.

“Thankfully, we didn’t have the violence at Oxford it seemed but due to everything I’ve learned during my investigation, we could have encountered that same type of violence. Thankfully, the students spoke up,” he said.

A placement hearing for the student was held today. She was being held at a youth home in Hillsdale County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook