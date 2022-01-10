JACKSON, Mich. — A 69-year-old Jackson man was shot while trying to sell a video game system on Sunday.

The man and his 45-year-old son met with another man just after 2 p.m. at the Southridge Park Apartments in Jackson’s south side, intending to sell him the video game system.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the man and his son and attempted to rob them of the gaming system according to Jackson police.

The 69-year-old was legally carrying a handgun and pulled his firearm on the suspect

The two exchanged gunfire and the 69-year-old was struck in the hip and leg.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The 69-year-old remains at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in stable but critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

