Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

A 69 year-old Jackson man was shot while trying to sell a video game system

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Gebhardt
Jackson Police Department
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 13:18:48-05

JACKSON, Mich. — A 69-year-old Jackson man was shot while trying to sell a video game system on Sunday.

The man and his 45-year-old son met with another man just after 2 p.m. at the Southridge Park Apartments in Jackson’s south side, intending to sell him the video game system.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the man and his son and attempted to rob them of the gaming system according to Jackson police.

The 69-year-old was legally carrying a handgun and pulled his firearm on the suspect

The two exchanged gunfire and the 69-year-old was struck in the hip and leg.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The 69-year-old remains at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in stable but critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter