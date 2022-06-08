74-year-old man dies following rear-end collision on Interstate 94 near Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — A 74-year-old Clinton man is dead following a rear end collision on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.
The man and a woman were in a Ford Escape that was stopped in traffic east of Sandstone Road just before 10:30 a. m. when it was rear ended by a Hyundai Sonata.
The collision caused the car to leave the road and roll over into a ditch. The man sustained serious injuries and died later at Henry Ford Health.
The woman in the car was also injured as was the 18-year-old driver of the Sonata.
Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.