74-year-old man dies following rear-end collision on Interstate 94 near Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — A 74-year-old Clinton man is dead following a rear end collision on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.

The man and a woman were in a Ford Escape that was stopped in traffic east of Sandstone Road just before 10:30 a. m. when it was rear ended by a Hyundai Sonata.

The collision caused the car to leave the road and roll over into a ditch. The man sustained serious injuries and died later at Henry Ford Health.

The woman in the car was also injured as was the 18-year-old driver of the Sonata.

