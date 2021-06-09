Watch
72-year-old Rives Junction man drowned after capsizing boat

Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 09, 2021
RIVES JUNCTION, Mich. — A 72-year-old man from Rives Junction drowned at Berry Lake on Saturday morning.

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette reported that his office responded to 9700 Easton Road at Berry Lake for a drowning around 8 a.m..

Marine Deputies found Dennis Dombrowski in a capsized small fishing boat. A passerby saw Dombrowski partially submerged and called 9-1-1.

Dombrowski was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

