72-year-old Rives Junction man drowned after capsizing boat

RIVES JUNCTION, Mich. — A 72-year-old man from Rives Junction drowned at Berry Lake on Saturday morning.
Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette reported that his office responded to 9700 Easton Road at Berry Lake for a drowning around 8 a.m..
Marine Deputies found Dennis Dombrowski in a capsized small fishing boat. A passerby saw Dombrowski partially submerged and called 9-1-1.
Dombrowski was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
