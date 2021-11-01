59-year-old Jackson woman dead after apparent assault

JACKSON, Mich. — A 59-year-old Jackson woman is dead following what appears to be an assault, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South Milwaukee Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday. by a resident who returned home to find Nancy Jean Thomas dead inside.

Thomas' injuries were consistent with an assault, police said. Following a autopsy, the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that her death was a homicide.

Police are not releasing the precise of cause of Thomas' death at this time.

Investigators have identified a person of interest in the case but have not found that person.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at (517) 768-8752 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

