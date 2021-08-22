56-year-old Hillsdale man dead after fatal hit-and-run in Fayette Township

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying the driver of a white Chevy Malibu that hit and killed 56-year-old Kevin Brewer of Hillsdale at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday and then fled the scene.

The accident occurred in the area of Moore Road and Wildlife Drive in Fayette Township.

Brewer had been walking southbound when the Chevy Malibu, also traveling southbound, struck him. The Chevy Malibu stopped then fled the scene, continuing south on Moore Road. Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or who lives near Moore Road, North Hillsdale Road and Half Moon Lake Road with outside surveillance cameras with footage for Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. should contact the sheriff’s office at (517) 437-7317.

