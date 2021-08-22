Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

56-year-old Hillsdale man dead after fatal hit-and-run in Fayette Township

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:18 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 17:18:46-04

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in identifying the driver of a white Chevy Malibu that hit and killed 56-year-old Kevin Brewer of Hillsdale at approximately 8:30 a.m. Saturday and then fled the scene.

The accident occurred in the area of Moore Road and Wildlife Drive in Fayette Township.

Brewer had been walking southbound when the Chevy Malibu, also traveling southbound, struck him. The Chevy Malibu stopped then fled the scene, continuing south on Moore Road. Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or who lives near Moore Road, North Hillsdale Road and Half Moon Lake Road with outside surveillance cameras with footage for Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. should contact the sheriff’s office at (517) 437-7317.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter