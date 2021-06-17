50-year-old man shot in head near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Euclid Avenue in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — A 50-year-old man was shot in the head near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Euclid Avenue in Jackson Wednesday night, police said.

Jackson police officers responded to the scene around 10:44 p.m. and found the man on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where he remains in critical condition.

Director Elmer Hitt said investigators are looking for a silver Chevrolet HHR, which they think may have been involved in the incident. There have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768-8796 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

