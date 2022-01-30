5 Jackson snowplows now have punny names

JACKSON, Mich. — The City of Jackson has named five of its snowplows.

1. Cooper Scooper, in reference to Cooper Street in Jackson.

2. Cas-Blades, in reference to Jackson's Cascades Park.

3. Jackson Frost, a nod to Jack Frost.

4. Grand Shiver, in reference to Grand River.

5. Cold Air Jubilee, in reference to Jackson's annual Hot Air Jubilee air balloon festival.

Around 300 submissions from the community were narrowed down to 10, and then 600 voters chose the top five in an online survey.

Three of the five chosen were submitted by Jackson resident Taylor DesOrmeau: Grand Shiver, Cold Air Jubilee and Cas-Blades.

DesOrmeau said it feels "pretty cool" to have had more than half his suggestions selected.

"I didn't expect many to really make the final list at all," DesOrmeau said.

"It's really encouraging to see people participating in it and having fun," City of Jackson Public Information Officer Aaron Dimick said. "That was the entire goal of it."

Dimick said the city is considering naming more of its snowplows next winter.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook