Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

47-year-old Perry man dead after single-vehicle crash in Leroy Township

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:25 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 16:25:27-05

LEROY TWP., Mich. — A 47-year-old Perry man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Leroy Township Tuesday morning.

The man was driving southbound on M-52 when his vehicle went into a ditch embankment. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Ingham County Sheriff's Office responded to Grand River and North M-52 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-8202.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter