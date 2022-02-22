47-year-old Perry man dead after single-vehicle crash in Leroy Township

LEROY TWP., Mich. — A 47-year-old Perry man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Leroy Township Tuesday morning.

The man was driving southbound on M-52 when his vehicle went into a ditch embankment. He was the only occupant in the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

Ingham County Sheriff's Office responded to Grand River and North M-52 at approximately 5:30 a.m.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff's Office at (517) 676-8202.

