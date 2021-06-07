Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

4-year-old boy injured after being run over by a golf cart in Hillsdale

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan State Police
michigan state police.jpeg
Posted at 10:47 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 10:47:05-04

JACKSON, Mich. — A 4-year-old boy was injured after falling out of a golf cart and being run over by another golf cart.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon in Hillsdale.

The four-year-old was flown to Toledo, where he is now in stable condition.

Michigan State Police who said the accident is still under investigation.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt