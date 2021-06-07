4-year-old boy injured after being run over by a golf cart in Hillsdale

JACKSON, Mich. — A 4-year-old boy was injured after falling out of a golf cart and being run over by another golf cart.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon in Hillsdale.

The four-year-old was flown to Toledo, where he is now in stable condition.

Michigan State Police who said the accident is still under investigation.

