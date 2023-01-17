4 people injured, 1 in critical condition after weekend crash on U.S. 127

JACKSON, Mich. — Four people were injured after a crash on U.S. 127 near Berry Road in Jackson County over the weekend.

It happened Saturday just after 1 p.m., according to the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

A 42-year-old Jackson man was traveling southbound on U.S. 127 when he lost control of his 2006 BMW, crossed the meridian and collided with a 2008 Ford Taurus that was going northbound, which was driven by another Jackson man.

Two people from the northbound vehicle were transported to Chelsea Hospital with minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the at-fault vehicle were transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. According to Undersheriff Chris Simpson, the driver suffered critical injuries.

Witnesses say the at-fault driver may have been involved in street racing prior to the crash.

Police say they don’t know if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.

