Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Actions

35-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash in Jackson

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2021
Jackson Police Department
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 10:18:28-04

JACKSON, Mich. — A 35-year-old man died from injuries suffered in an early Saturday morning motorcycle crash in Jackson.

According to police, shortly after midnight, Adam Joseph Risner was traveling east on Morrell Street and ran a stop sign at Elm Avenue striking a curb. The motorcycle leaving the road and Risner was ejected.

He died later in surgery.

Police say Risner was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joe Gebhardt

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

1:52 PM, Dec 16, 2020

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Joe Gebhardt

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter