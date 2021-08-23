35-year-old man dies following motorcycle crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — A 35-year-old man died from injuries suffered in an early Saturday morning motorcycle crash in Jackson.

According to police, shortly after midnight, Adam Joseph Risner was traveling east on Morrell Street and ran a stop sign at Elm Avenue striking a curb. The motorcycle leaving the road and Risner was ejected.

He died later in surgery.

Police say Risner was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

